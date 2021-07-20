Exeter native illustrates children's book

EXETER -- Exeter High School graduate Steph (Erdkamp) Covey (class of 1994) just illustrated her first book.

Covey grew up enjoying art and taking every art class she could at Exeter High School. She hadn’t planned on illustrating a book for someone else but her mother-in-law saw an ad on Craigslist in Missouri where she now lives, looking for an artist to work on a book and immediately thought of Covey.

She contacted the author, Roger Barbieri, showed him some of her work, and he hired her to illustrate his book, “The Power of You.”

Covey explained the book is about “helping people love themselves.”

She contributed all the artwork in the book -- the cover, front, back and 11 other pages.

She enjoyed “watching how things came to life, how God used me to do the book.”

During the eight months it took to do the illustrations, she says she struggled with artist block and “learned to walk away when a page got frustrating and to stop when it’s good. Call it, enough is enough.”