Exeter-Milligan moving to one facility, instead of two this year

EXETER -- The Exeter-Milligan School District is starting school on August 17 with about 142 students from kindergarten to high school.
Paul Sheffield has been the superintendent for the district for the past 14 years.
He said there is currently no new COVID protocol this year. Visitors are going to be allowed back in the building and masks aren’t required.
This year, there is one new teacher. Henderson native, Mark Perez, will be the new K-12 music teacher.
There are a few new changes for the district this year. In the past, the school has operated in both Exeter and Milligan. This year, everyone is being moved into one building.
“Ninteen years ago, when Exeter-Milligan consolidated, kindergarten, second, and seventh through twelve were in the Exeter building, and third through sixth grade were 12 miles down the road in Milligan,” Sheffield said. “This year is the first year we will all be under the same roof.”
That facility will be in Exeter.
It is still undecided of what the Milligan building will be used for. The school district still plans to use the stadium for football, and they will still use the gym for practices.
“Our teachers are excited to converse with the other teachers they might not have been able to see,” Sheffield said. “The art and specials teachers won’t have to travel to Milligan every day. Our kids will get more time with their specials classes.”
Sheffield said the administration has been wanting this change for a few years, and they finally brought it to the board.
Some of the positives to this change will be that the school can have more peer mentoring options. Sheffield said the high schoolers work with the elementary students and now they can all be together.
Another benefit is cost savings. The district hasn’t needed to hire new teachers. With the enrollment slightly lower, the school said it was a good time to operate under one building.
Another new change is adding a middle school atmosphere for the sixth grade students.
“There will not be a sixth grade teacher like the elementary students,” Sheffield said. “The sixth graders will now travel to their classes for math, specials and other subjects.”
The biggest construction at the school this summer was renovating some of the classrooms in Exeter to prepare students to come back in August. They have new carpet in the classrooms, and they have been painting the Home Ec room.
The last physical addition to the school is a new patio cover for students to enjoy when on break from classes.
“We were in-person all of last year,” Sheffield said. “We were lucky we did not have to dismiss for COVID. We were fortunate, very fortunate.”