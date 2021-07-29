Exeter-Milligan moving to one facility, instead of two this year

EXETER -- The Exeter-Milligan School District is starting school on August 17 with about 142 students from kindergarten to high school.

Paul Sheffield has been the superintendent for the district for the past 14 years.

He said there is currently no new COVID protocol this year. Visitors are going to be allowed back in the building and masks aren’t required.

This year, there is one new teacher. Henderson native, Mark Perez, will be the new K-12 music teacher.

There are a few new changes for the district this year. In the past, the school has operated in both Exeter and Milligan. This year, everyone is being moved into one building.

“Ninteen years ago, when Exeter-Milligan consolidated, kindergarten, second, and seventh through twelve were in the Exeter building, and third through sixth grade were 12 miles down the road in Milligan,” Sheffield said. “This year is the first year we will all be under the same roof.”

That facility will be in Exeter.

It is still undecided of what the Milligan building will be used for. The school district still plans to use the stadium for football, and they will still use the gym for practices.