EXETER -- Exeter-Milligan graduated 11 at a ceremony on Saturday, May 15 in the Exeter gym.

Principal Laura Kroll welcomed the crowd and the graduates entered single file to “Pomp and Circumstance.”

Jozie Kanode welcomed everyone to graduation before the senior video played. The video featured pictures of each graduate as a child and as a senior, it also include highlights of their senior trip and many pictures of their class throughout the years.

Valedictorian Marcus Krupicka and Salutatorian Morgan White both shared their thoughts with the audience and Kroll along with Exeter-Milligan School Board President Adam Erdkamp presented the diplomas.

After moving their tassles, Jasmine Turrubiates gave a closing remark before the graduates escorted their parents out of the gym to the song “Freebird” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.

