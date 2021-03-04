Exeter-Milligan board looks at feasibility scenarios in merging with Fillmore Central

Maintaining two Kindergarten through fourth grade sites and combining at the middle school level would allow for the reduction of two staff members. They explained that by moving to a single elementary site there would be the possibility for further reductions.

Fisher noted “Their (FC) elementary is full and they don’t have the ability to have a K-6 in a self-contained setting like you do.”

At the middle school and high school level there would be at least a loss of six teachers.

“Both districts have very well rounded course offerings right now. . . Exeter-Milligan students would have an advantage in having multiple opportunities to choose different courses throughout the day,” explained Fisher.

Using the Exeter-Milligan average teacher salary, including benefits, the estimates of savings for teacher and staff with a merged district would be $1.24 million.

Before a consolidation could happen the two boards would have to “take a look at the staff and figure out what staff can do what and look at policy to decide who stays,” Fisher added.