Exeter man, who let hundreds of cattle die and stole livestock, is sentenced to 15-20 years in prison

GENEVA – Aaron E. Ogren, 31, of Exeter, has been sentenced to a term of 15-20 years in prison for letter more than 200 head of cattle die on a rural property near Exeter and for selling livestock that he didn’t own.

He was sentenced Tuesday in the Fillmore County District Court by Judge Vicky Johnson.

He was initially charged with 43 felonies in Fillmore County – those were amended down to seven and for those he was sentenced.

Ogren was arrested last April, after sheriff’s deputies from Fillmore County found more than 200 dead cattle on a rural property northwest of Exeter. The cattle were under Ogren’s care at the time, court documents indicate.

A horse was also found deceased on the property.

Many more head of livestock later died because they were in such dire conditions when they were discovered and removed from the farm.

It was also discovered that he illegally sold livestock he didn’t own.

Ogren has also been charged with one count of theft by deception in York County.

For unlawful taking, with a value of more than $5,000, Ogren was sentenced to a term of 15-20 years in prison with credit for 18 days already served.