Exeter Fire Department chosen for national documentary

They will film in California, Washington, New York, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Texas in addition to their stop in Exeter. Not all of the departments are rural. In Washington State they recorded at a training academy and the Virginia department they will visit is rural but of course, D.C. is urban.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Their plan is to have viewers learn about the opportunities for volunteering and to bring public awareness of the need for these essential workers. They plan to “connect on an emotional level,” added Colette.

In addition to the initial idea for the project Yoakum has been working to secure the finances for the project. So far, John Deere has stepped up to be a major sponsor.

He says he is looking for a matching grant from companies who have “a vested interest in rural communities.”

He explained that John Deere was motivated to be a part of the documentary as they have “a lot of customers and employees who are volunteer fire fighters and farmers need fire departments.”

They aren’t sure how the film will be distributed but plan to take it to film festivals next year. “We will be offering it free to any and all fire departments to use as a recruiting tool. We hope they will have events and have Q and A sessions to start conversations,” added Colette.