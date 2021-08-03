Exeter celebrates summer with annual event

EXETER -- Exeter was a busy place to be last weekend.

The annual Exeter Days celebration was a hit with residents and friends alike.

The weekend started Friday evening and was named “Friday Fest.” With a heat index over 100 degrees, the air conditioning inside the Legion Hall was a welcome spot to enjoy some wine tasting from Greg’s Market along with a hamburger and hot dog dinner served by the Sons of the Legion. The Exeter Area Community Foundation Fund sponsored the meal.

During the evening, Paige the Bookmobile was located downtown and the evening continued in the green space next to the senior center with an outdoor movie and popcorn, also sponsored by the Exeter Area Community Foundation.

The original “Space Jam” was on the screen for everyone to enjoy and Girl Scout Troop 20703 sold glow sticks and foam lights to add to the ambience of the outdoor theatre.

Saturday morning the Exeter Volunteer Fire Department held several fundraisers for a new fire truck and extrication equipment. They hosted a bake sale at the fire hall and also served breakfast. The fire department also had a car show on main street and served a hot dog lunch at the fire hall.