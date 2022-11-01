Exeter celebrates Halloween

EXETER -- Once again the Exeter Trunk or Treat was a huge success.

This year the event was sponsored by the newly formed Exeter Community Club.

Cars and trunks were lined up and down main street in Exeter and candy flowed freely.

The Legion was open for everyone to enjoy free hot dogs, chips and drinks along with cotton candy.

The Exeter-Milligan cheerleaders had hot chocolate for a freewill donation and there was a Halloween photo booth for pictures.

Many area businesses donated to event including Generations Bank, Sweetwater Bar and Grill, Greg’s Market and the Exeter Senior Center.

Spooky music played downtown while the kids went from trunk to trunk.

Winners of the trunk decorating contest were Amanda Votipka for most creative for her “Average Joe” trunk and scariest decorations went JJ Hall for her creepy clown trunk.