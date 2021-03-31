YORK – An anonymous tip has exposed a hoard of over 220,000 staples in a secluded York News Times office storage room.

According to local office supply expert and York News Times columnist Dave Sjuts, the secret stash has existed since the 1970s. “They were here when I started in 1981,” he said.

Sjuts said the massive collection of staples is unprecedented. “I’ve been selling office supplies for 20 years and I’ve never seen that,” Sjuts said. He said he can remember an encounter with a York News Times employee who had no idea there was a secret stash of staples. “After I started with Eakes [Office Supplies] she came in and ordered staples,” Sjuts recalled. “I said, what for?”

Tammi Eikenhorst, a longtime York News Times employee, said she was blindsided when she became aware of the mysterious staple hoard. “In all my 25 years of ordering supplies for they York News-Times I thought it was weird that I have never had to order staples,” she said. “They just keep appearing.”

The stash’s origins began as a premium-earning endeavor, the ultimate accumulation end product being a black-and-white television. “The [York News Times] publisher at that time got a deal to supposedly get a free TV for buying so many,” Sjuts said.

