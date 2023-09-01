So far, we have been faithfully following all home games for the Bellevue University Bruins, and even a couple out-of-town matches. “Grandson” Carlos scored a goal early on in the game with Clarke College which was perfectly timed and beautifully placed. It ended in a 1-1 tie. This Saturday, Sept. 2, they take on the York University Panthers at Papillion Landing at 7 p.m. We will be there watching from the east bleachers as he plays against his former teammates…a battle between the Bears and the Panthers! We also celebrated his 22nd birthday at the Venezuelan restaurant in Bellevue with some really good food!

HAPPY LABOR DAY!!!

“Rock Around the Clock . . . The Happy Days of York!” is the official theme for the 2023 Yorkfest celebration next weekend Sept. 7-10. These are just some of the exciting and fun events being planned for the whole family:

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Family Fun Night with Cookies & Inflatables (Kilgore Memorial Library) — The Chamber will be handing out cookies (while supplies last) and New Heights Assembly Church is hosting the bounce houses. Both will run from 5-7 p.m.

Farmers Market & Pulled Pork Fundraising Meal (Kilgore Memorial Library) — York County Relay for Life continues hosting the spectacular Farmers Market. They are ready to feed your family while you take in all the activity at the library. (Originally promoted as hotdog feed) Both will run from 5-7 p.m.

Root Beer Floats (Kilgore Memorial Library) — Christian Riders look forward to serving up this tasty treat for you from 5-7 p.m.

Air Brush Tattoos (Kilgore Memorial Library) — The Friends of the Library will have artists on hand to provide this unique entertainment for you from 5-7 p.m.

Peter’s One-Man Danger Circus Spectacular (York City Auditorium) — The Friends of the Library are thrilled to bring this will have artists on hand to provide this unique entertainment for you from 5-7 p.m.

Fall Speaker Series (York University Mackey Center) — Dr. Tim McNeese and Lieutenant Noah McNeese, NSP will present “Armed to Conquer: Roman Battle Tactics and Weapons”. Program begins at 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

Mayoral Prayer Breakfast (Holthus Convention Center) — Join the Committee for fellowship and prayer as they offer a blessing for community leaders. Serving at 6:30 a.m.

Royalty Luncheon & Coronation (York Country Club) — The Committee invites you to celebrate with them as they reveal their selection for this year’s Yorkfest King and Queen. Serving at 12 noon

Funnel Cakes (Coldwell Banker-HS Real Estate Office) — Shake off the afternoon blahs and get a tasty snack at the Boy Scouts Funnel Cake Truck that will be parked in front of their offices from 4-7 p.m. Coldwell Banker-NHS will sponsor the first 100 funnel cakes.Everyone is welcome to stop by and grab a large or small cake with toppings of their choice!

YHS Football (East Hill Field) — Get on your Blue and Gold and head up to the football field to cheer on your York Dukes as they challenge Bennington in the varsity football game. Kickoff is 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fireman’s Pancake Feed (York Fire Department) — Start your day off right with delicious pancakes hot off the griddle. Free will donations will be accepted. Serving from 7-9 a.m.

Popcorn Give Away (Union Bank & Trust) — Stop by Union Bank and Trust and receive a bag of popcorn (while supplies last). Distributed before the parade

Bake Sale (Eagles Club) — Stop in front of the club and stock up on your goodies for the day. Sale begins at 8 a.m.

Yorkfest Mini Carnival (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant) — Enjoy family-friendly rides before and after the parade. Rides will run from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m. and a $5 wrist band can be purchased for unlimited rides!

Food Trucks (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant) — Billie’s Grilled Cheese and Lemony Split will be set up and ready to serve guests. Serving from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Yorkfest Carnival Games (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant) — Renewed Horizon has put together family friendly games before and after the parade. Games will run from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Petting Zoo (6th Street between Lincoln/Grant) — Come and check out the animal tanks.York Public School’s FFA Department will have animals ready for the public before and after the parade. Petting Zoo will run from 9 a.m. — 1 p.m.

Bloody Mary Bar (Eagles Club) — The doors will be open at the Eagles Club for adults to “build their own” Bloody Mary. Proceeds go to ongoing community support the club provides. Serving will be from 9 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.

Grand Parade (Downtown York) — The highlight of the weekend is the parade. Don’t miss your chance to register. Parade starts at 10 a.m.

Poker Run (Mogul’s Parking Lot) — The Wild Hawgs invite any wheeled vehicle (motorcycle, daily driver car or classic car) to join them on an afternoon ride. Participation fees go towards community efforts the club supports. Wheels up after the parade.

$1 Movie (Sun Theatre) — The crew at the theatre will be airing the original “Cars” movie for $1 admission fee. Movie starts at 11:30 a.m.

Yorkfest Make & Take (Delight Design) — Come and tap into your creative side with the opportunity to make something special. Event time is 11 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Sloppy Joe & Hot Dog Feed (First United Methodist Church) — Always a delicious meal is served up at FUMC! Please join them as they begin serving after the parade until 1 p.m.

Sloppy Joe Feed (Elks Lodge) — The public is invited to come and enjoy great food and atmosphere when they come to the sloppy joe feed. Serving begins after the parade.

York Skirts and Shirts (York Area Senior Center) — Everyone is invited to check out the festive atmosphere as this energetic group shares their passion for square dancing. Event runs from 1-3 p.m.

Yorkfest Skate Contest (Harrison Skate Park) — Stop over to witness the daring tricks the talented skateboarders perform. Contest begins at 2 p.m.

Prime Rib Buffet/Chances R — Let the Chances R Team take spoil you! Make your reservations for their popular prime rib buffet serving from 5-7 p.m.

Bike at Night (Beaver Creek Trails) — Bring the family for a leisurely ride through York’s trail system. Participants are asked to use the Harrison Park Entrance. Ride is from 5:30 — 7 p.m.

Points Championship Demolition Derby (York County Fairgrounds) — The atmosphere will be full of excitement when the engines rev up for this crowd favorite.Ticket prices are $15 adults, kids- $5 (age 12-6), 5 and under free. The action gets started at 6:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Knights of Columbus Breakfast (St. Joseph School Gym) — Always a delicious breakfast served with fellowship. Breakfast served from 9 a.m. — 12 p.m.

Coed Sand Volleyball Tournament (East Hill Sand Courts) — Fun in the sun is what you will expect with this annual event. Tournament starts at 9:30 p.m.

Sunday Brunch/Chances R — The popular Sunday Brunch will be open for all to enjoy. Reservations are encouraged. Serving from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Greg Holoch Memorial Golf Tournament (York Country Club) — The York High School Booster Club will be sponsoring this annual Tournament. This is a 4-person scramble and the cost is $240 per team ($60 per golfer). Includes 18 holes of golf, a cart, lunch, team mulligans and team prizes for the winners and runners-up in each flight. There will also be flag prizes on every hole & drawings for other prizes!!!! Shotgun start is 12 p.m.

For your calendars:

Sept. 1-2 — York High School Alumni Reunion Weekend — (yorkdukes.ne.alumni@gmail.com)

Sept. 7-10 — Annual Yorkfest Celebration — Citywide

Sept. 9 — Annual Heritage Day — Henderson Mennonite Heritage Park 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Sept. 15-17 — Annual Mustang Round-Up Celebration — McCool Junction Citywide

Sept. 22 — York General Auxiliary 2nd Annual Golf Tournament — York Country Club

Sept. 28 — Sip & Stroll Event — Downtown York

Oct. 1 — Spirt of the Heartland Rally York County Republican Fundraiser — Stone Creek Event Center/McCool Junction 5 p.m.

Oct. 14 — Fall Craft & Gift Show — York City Auditorium 9 a.m. — 2 p.m.

Oct. 15 — 17th Annual October Czechfest — Holthus Convention Center 9:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Oct. 16-19 — Annual Crossroads Girl’s Volleyball Tournament — York City Auditorium

Oct. 20-22 — York University Homecoming & Fall Panther Days — York University Campus

Oct.30 — Haunt at the Holthus — Holthus Convention Center

Oct. 31 — Trunk or Treat on Main Street — Downtown Henderson

Nov. 11 — Crossroads Junk & Vintage Holiday Market — Holthus Convention Center 9 a.m. — 4 p.m.