Excessive speeding up again in York County

And each of those saw that $49 court cost attached too, taking the amount nearly to $300.

Excessive speeding seems to be a trend throughout the state – again.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the Nebraska State Patrol saw a 70% increase in excessive speeds. At the time, it was thought the excessive speeding was due to there being fewer cars on the roads with many people at home (especially during the first months of the pandemic) and the perception there was less law enforcement on the roads.

But now, the state patrol is saying 2021 showed a major increase in excessive speeding, as well.

In 2020, the state patrol issued 189 citations for driving over 100 mph which is 58% higher than pre-pandemic days. In 2021, they issued 146 for the same, which is 22% above pre-pandemic times.

The state patrol has been putting out messages related to speeding awareness, on social media, digital ads and dynamic message signs around the state. They say as traffic volumes have rebounded from an initial decline during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding has remained a “serious issue.”

“Speeding, both ‘casual’ and excessive, can result in serious losses of time, money and most importantly, human life,” the state patrol said in a statement. “That’s why every partner agency encourages drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limit.”

