Excessive speeding up again in York County

YORK – It appears excessive speeding is up again in York County, as more high dollar tickets than usual, costing drivers more than $200 each, have come through the county court in the last month.
In the past month, there were more than $2,000 in fines issued to drivers who drove at least 21-40 miles per hour over the speed limit.
The tickets were issued in a variety of places – not just on the wide open spaces of Interstate 80. And they were issued to a number of local drivers, not just out-of-staters cruising through Nebraska.
One ticket was issued to a driver with a Bradshaw address who was driving 40 mph over the speed limit in the area of the intersection of Highways 34 and 81. That ticket was issued by a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department and cost the driver $300 plus $49 in court costs.
Another ticket was issued to a driver with a York address who was driving 37 mph over the speed limit on South Lincoln Avenue. That ticket was issued by an officer with the York Police Department and cost the driver $300 plus $49 in court costs.
In the past month, seven more excessive speeding tickets came through the county court with $200 fines attached, which meant those drivers were driving 21-35 mph over the posted speed limit.
And each of those saw that $49 court cost attached too, taking the amount nearly to $300.
Excessive speeding seems to be a trend throughout the state – again.
In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the Nebraska State Patrol saw a 70% increase in excessive speeds. At the time, it was thought the excessive speeding was due to there being fewer cars on the roads with many people at home (especially during the first months of the pandemic) and the perception there was less law enforcement on the roads.
But now, the state patrol is saying 2021 showed a major increase in excessive speeding, as well.
In 2020, the state patrol issued 189 citations for driving over 100 mph which is 58% higher than pre-pandemic days. In 2021, they issued 146 for the same, which is 22% above pre-pandemic times.
The state patrol has been putting out messages related to speeding awareness, on social media, digital ads and dynamic message signs around the state. They say as traffic volumes have rebounded from an initial decline during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, speeding has remained a “serious issue.”
“Speeding, both ‘casual’ and excessive, can result in serious losses of time, money and most importantly, human life,” the state patrol said in a statement. “That’s why every partner agency encourages drivers to slow down and follow the posted speed limit.”