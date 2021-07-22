Everyone brings one to the library

Next steps

Last week, Amanda Hackenkamp signed up for career planning/social services committee, and Rood signed up for the technology committee.

Robertson said that over time, some of these committees might combine since they have similar goals.

The residents agreed to create task lists for each committee. This could help people see where they might fit the best and it could make progress faster.

“We need to start putting information behind the ideas now,” Rood said.

Residents suggested that signs could be brought to the Farmer’s Market. People walking in the area could see the posters hung up and it could expand the audience to people who don’t read the newspaper.

“We could send people to coffee shops to ask people about what they thought about issues in the community,” Roush said.

After the first library conversation, there was a debate on whether York’s elected officials should join. Part of the concern was that they could potentially change the feel of the room.