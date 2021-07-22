Everyone brings one to the library

YORK - The latest public library conversation was held with Kilgore Director Deb Robertson, on July 20.
At the beginning of the meeting, Robertson brought some books she thought could help guide the committee with brainstorming. A few of these titles were “The Lonely Century and “Parenting with Parents.”
Robertson discussed the book called “Palaces for the People,” which talks about how smaller communities surrounded by bigger towns flourish. The answer was because of the availability of public space.
Towns that don’t have the availability of libraries, parks and community centers tend to not do as well as places that do.
“We have value going forward and we might want to cling to that research,” Robertson said. “I thought this might shed some light.”
These books moved into a brief conversation about career planning.
Robertson said she received a call last week from a person requesting his granddaughter shadow. The girl is going to college, but she doesn’t know exactly what she wants to do yet.
Robertson told the person about the library group, and they started talking about other resource groups that were similar to what the current library group is doing here in York.
“We need to be thinking about the other associations out there that are relating to the topics we discuss,” Robertson said.
This week, the main topics were diversity and next steps with Vision 2025. The residents thought narrowing down on a few topics for each meeting would have a bigger impact.
Diversity
Continuing the discussion from last week, residents were discussing ways to bring more diversity to the library. One resident suggested having story times in Spanish.
The residents said they hope increasing more short events would cause more people to visit the library. Irene Duncan suggested that the library host presentations from different authors more often.
Residents also mentioned that diversity can be improved by creating events for all age groups. Mark Powers talked about the small-town he was from. Even with 5,000 people, their library still had programs specifically for older people.
The library in Seward has computer classes targeted for the older population. Other people outside of the age group aren’t restricted from attending these events.
“We should also try to look for people who aren’t from here,” Doug Rood said. “I’m not from Nebraska originally. I have experience from living on the East Coast.”
Next steps
Last week, Amanda Hackenkamp signed up for career planning/social services committee, and Rood signed up for the technology committee.
Robertson said that over time, some of these committees might combine since they have similar goals.
The residents agreed to create task lists for each committee. This could help people see where they might fit the best and it could make progress faster.
“We need to start putting information behind the ideas now,” Rood said.
Residents suggested that signs could be brought to the Farmer’s Market. People walking in the area could see the posters hung up and it could expand the audience to people who don’t read the newspaper.
“We could send people to coffee shops to ask people about what they thought about issues in the community,” Roush said.
After the first library conversation, there was a debate on whether York’s elected officials should join. Part of the concern was that they could potentially change the feel of the room.
“I think at some point we should have reports to show how we are processing our ideas,” Rood said. “That way they know what we are doing, and it isn’t a shock to them.”
The residents thought that these reports could be sent in every so often in order to prevent an information overload.
The next meeting will be held at the library on Tuesday, Aug. 3. There will be one at 11:30 a.m. and one at 5:30 p.m.
“If we are going to go all out, we need to give as many options as possible,” Rood said.
A few of the residents said they would try to get refreshments brought to the meetings because the times are during a majority of people’s lunch and dinner hours.
Robertson said that every person at the meeting should make it a goal to invite one person to the next meeting.
“The goal is for each one to bring one,” Robertson said. “The more the merrier. 2025 is set out there for a reason. It’s not going to happen overnight.”