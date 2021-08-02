EV charging station fills gap between Lincoln and GI

Of the large utility’s partnership with Lichti Oil, he said. “They provided us a site. Without their cooperation this would not be possible.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Anne McCollister representing the Nebraska Community Energy Alliance, a coalition of 38 business and public interests, “who didn’t want Nebraska to be 10 years behind” other states in providing support to the burgeoning electric vehicle market of the future, added, “This is a big deal. For the same money you can go four times as far” as with fossil fuels while simultaneously cutting emissions and environmental damage drastically.

Vincent said NPPD’s work at the site was done “to support the traveling public which is looking more and more” to electricity for transportation.

The end game is to arrive at a place where in-home charging stations become common. Predictions from the industry foresee new home construction including a charging station as a matter of routine.

Lichti spoke of the York interchange of years ago with little or no development at all. Obviously that is no longer the case. Growth has been both dramatic and dynamic on all four quadrants of the intersection where major trunk lines I-80 and U.S. Hwy 81 meet.