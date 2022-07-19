ESI Camp 2022: Kids become future business leaders

YORK – The annual ESI Camp gives kids a first taste of entrepreneurship and during the two weeks leading up to Balloon Days, 10 kids went through the beginning steps of creating a product to eventually selling it to the public on Saturday.

“These kids are at a point in their lives in which there is still so much that they’re able learn,” Emily Perry, YCDC’s development coordinator, said. “We can really help spark that passion for them to be an innovator, a creator and help them find what path they want to go down.

“The program starts with the students learning about what an entrepreneur is. The students come up with an idea and we help them bring it to life,” said Perry.

The students create a business plan and pitch it to a banker. This gets them approved for a $50 loan that will help them buy supplies, which the student eventually pays back.

Once the students create a few products, they create commercials. This helps them understand the marketing side of things. The students also have signs and business cards made to aid in marketing. Throughout the week they heard from many speakers, one of them being Rhonda Veleba with V2 Graphics and Marketing. Veleba taught the kids about the business and how it works.

The ESI group was also able to go to Lincoln and meet with many businesses like Redthread, Fuse Coworking and Lighthouse. Perry said this was her favorite part of the program because she could see the sparks in the students' eyes and could tell the students saw the possibilities. She also said an outside perspective is important because it promotes growth and gives the kids a new point of view.

On Thursday, students made pitches for community members and business leaders to help them learn ahead of the sidewalk sales. They did what they called an ‘elevator pitch’ and answered questions.

When asked about her favorite part of the program, Emma Hall said it was probably meeting new people and learning more about entrepreneurship. Hall’s business is called Hydropro and uses the artistic method hydro-dipping.

Hall said she first experimented with this method in 4-H and it has taken some practice, but she has since figured it out. She has canvas arts and mugs, both hydro-dipped. This method creates a water marbling effect which transfers the paint from water to the product, like the canvas or mug.

Many other students followed suit in saying their favorite part was learning from the many businesses. The students also went to local businesses like Captain Red Beards, GoodyPop and Baers, and saw a different side than they have in the past.

The students worked for two weeks to get their products ready to sell at the Balloon Days Sidewalk sales, on Saturday, July 16. Most of their work was done on the fifth floor of Cornerstone Bank, which has been the program’s home for many years.

The following kids participated in this year’s program: Isaiah Kreifels, Cookie Jar Cravings; John Lehman, John’s Handy Work Co.; Emma Hall, HydroPro; Dakota Siebrass, Sunset Chillin’; William Liston, Roller Coasters; Joel Schneider, Musical Handz; Rachel Holthe, Lavender Ways; Matthew Steffan, Eat Drink Enjoy; and Hannah Kreifels, Dye Accessories.

Perry encourages students to look into joining the ESI camp next year, especially if they want to work on networking skills or already have an idea for a product.