 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Escape charges against woman dismissed

  • 0
Courthouse Stock 4 yorknewstimesstock

YORK – Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln was charged with escape in York County but that charge was dismissed this past week, per a request from the prosecution.

Shafer was in the York County Jail on other charges when she was granted a furlough to go to residential treatment in Lincoln. The furlough order included that she had to return to the York County Jail immediately upon leaving the treatment center for any reason.

According to court documents, the county attorney’s office was notified that Shafer was going to be released due to her committing violations while there and arrangements were made for the York County Sheriff’s Department to come get her. But she fled the treatment center before the sheriff’s department arrived. Court documents indicate allegations that she “escaped confinement and fled.”

Court documents indicate the sheriff’s department conducted a search investigation. She was a fugitive for a week when an arrest warrant was issued.

She was charged with escape, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

People are also reading…

The case ends at this point, as the escape charge has been dismissed.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

York firefighter assaulted

York firefighter assaulted

YORK – A York off-duty firefighter was assaulted Saturday morning as he was leaving the fire station, according to York City Administrator Sue…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Heads of FBI and MI5 call China ‘biggest threat to our economic and national security'

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News