Escape charges against woman dismissed

YORK – Jessie Shafer, 31, of Lincoln was charged with escape in York County but that charge was dismissed this past week, per a request from the prosecution.

Shafer was in the York County Jail on other charges when she was granted a furlough to go to residential treatment in Lincoln. The furlough order included that she had to return to the York County Jail immediately upon leaving the treatment center for any reason.

According to court documents, the county attorney’s office was notified that Shafer was going to be released due to her committing violations while there and arrangements were made for the York County Sheriff’s Department to come get her. But she fled the treatment center before the sheriff’s department arrived. Court documents indicate allegations that she “escaped confinement and fled.”

Court documents indicate the sheriff’s department conducted a search investigation. She was a fugitive for a week when an arrest warrant was issued.

She was charged with escape, which is a Class 4 felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison with 12 months of post-release supervision.

The case ends at this point, as the escape charge has been dismissed.