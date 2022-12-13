Error reported on McCool tax statements

McCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Superintendent Dade McDonald said this week there is an error on the tax statements which were mailed to landowners in the McCool Junction School District.

He said the error is in regards to the bond fund levy amount.

“The general fund levy amount is correct at 0.83897700; however, the bond fund was stated to be at 0.18756400 and should be 0.01118600,” McDonald said. “The district has been working with the York County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices to rectify the situation.”