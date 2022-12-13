 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Error reported on McCool tax statements

  • 0
STE_5525.JPG

McCOOL JUNCTION – McCool Superintendent Dade McDonald said this week there is an error on the tax statements which were mailed to landowners in the McCool Junction School District.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

He said the error is in regards to the bond fund levy amount.

“The general fund levy amount is correct at 0.83897700; however, the bond fund was stated to be at 0.18756400 and should be 0.01118600,” McDonald said. “The district has been working with the York County Treasurer’s and Assessor’s offices to rectify the situation.”

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News