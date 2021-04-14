Erin Case, Cooper Koch crowned 2021 YHS Prom Royalty

YORK – Erin Case and Cooper Koch were crowned this year’s York High School Prom King and Queen.

Koch is the son of Ryan and Jill Koch. He has been involved in football, FFA, FCA and National Honor Society (ACES). After graduation, Koch plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study ag engineering.

Case is the daughter of Todd and Carri Case. She has been involved in volleyball, tennis, FFA, HOPE Squad, National Honor Society (ACES), Young Women in Excellence and has served as a class officer. Following graduation, she plans to study computer science at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Other candidates and members of the Royal Court were Drew Baldridge (the son of Kevin and Sally Baldridge), Sam Heitz (the son of Jason and Dori Heitz), Jacob Howe (the son of Stephanie Howe and the late Tony Howe), Jake Schmid (the son of Scott and Dana Schmid), Keeley Conrad (the daughter of Josh and Jenny Conrad), Addison Legg (the daughter of Shannon and Nicole Legg), Natalie Rockenbach (the daughter of Paul and Susan Rockenbach) and Riley Stuhr (the daughter of Matt and Becky Stuhr).

The theme for this year’s prom, which was held at the Holthus Convention Center, was “Double or Nothing.”