EPA remediation effort to clean contaminated soil downtown

YORK – For a number of years, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has been working to remediate the contamination plume in downtown York that is the result of dry cleaning chemicals many years ago.

That effort will continue this spring when the EPA conducts an intensive soil cleaning effort.

Dr. Sue Crawford, York city administrator, said Owens Hull, a remedial project manager with the U.S. EPA Superfund and Emergency Management Division, was in York last week to meet with city officials and York businesses located near the sites where the EPA will be working.

She said the “focus of the meetings was to go over draft plans with those who will be impacted most directly by the clean-up. The EPA will revise the plans based on feedback and will present the resulting plans to the community this spring before the clean-up begins.”

Dr. Crawford said the discussions of the draft plans with the City of York focused on logistics for traffic and parking for businesses and residents in the downtown area during the clean-up period. EPA representatives and their contractors also met with businesses expected to be most impacted by the clean-up efforts to discuss strategies to reduce the impact of the project on their businesses.”

Hull said the public availability session will likely take place in late February/early March, 2023.

The PCE Southeast Contamination Site in York was identified many years ago, as tetracholoroethene (PCE) and trichloroethene (TCE) were discovered in private drinking water wells, exceeding allowable levels.

The EPA prioritized the clean-up of these contamination plumes back in 2011 and the remediation program has been underway ever since. Air, soil and water samples were collected throughout various points in the downtown and toward the east. Since 2011, 27 vapor mitigation systems have been installed and 15 residential properties have been connected to the public water supply (because the private wells were contaminated with the chemicals).

The point of origin has been under investigation and a site in the area of Seventh and Platte Avenue has been pinpointed as being the likely source area.

As explained during a public hearing in 2018, “this is a very long process and it sometimes takes decades.”