EPA proposes groundwater and soil cleanup for Superfund site in York

YORK -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has issued a proposed plan that outlines the proposed cleanup strategy to address contaminated site-wide groundwater and soil associated with the PCE Southeast Contamination Superfund Site in York. The proposed cleanup plan follows the announcement in 2018 of a cleanup plan for the Seventh Street source area soil contamination.

The proposed plan describes the cleanup options that EPA considered to address groundwater and soil contamination at the site, and identifies EPA’s preferred alternatives along with the rationale for these alternatives. The EPA proposes to address the contaminated site-wide groundwater through an extraction and treatment system, and the Fifth Street source area soil contamination by thermal treatment.

The EPA will hold a virtual public meeting to explain the proposed plan and all the alternatives presented in its feasibility study. The agency will accept oral and written comments at the meeting.

The meeting will be held via Microsoft® Teams video conference, on April 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. Participants can call in at 1-913-608-8349 (conference call identification number is 412-704-172#. The video conferencing link is www.epa.gov/superfund/pcesoutheastcontamination.