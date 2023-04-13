YORK – By now, most York residents have seen the large presence of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and contractors in the area of Platte Avenue between Fourth and Fifth Streets.

The EPA is in the process of its next important step in cleaning up the contamination plume issue in downtown York.

York was put on the National Priorities List a number of years ago, which prioritizes the remediation efforts at locations of known releases of contamination and/or pollutants in the United States.

The EPA has been working in York for a very long time – working to completely clean up the PCE Southeast Contamination site which was created by dry cleaning compounds decades ago. There were once eight drycleaners in York and the solutions they used infiltrated the soil.

The PCE Southeast Contamination site was discovered back in 2010 – during private well sampling associated with the PCE/TCE Northeast Contamination site. York has two sites on the National Priorities List.

Studies were conducted and in 2015, the EPA began collecting vapor intrusion samples in the downtown area and doing remediation work where necessary.

Now, new remediation efforts will soon get underway in the areas of Fifth and Seventh Streets.

This next phase of the EPA’s extensive clean-up work is being solely funded with federal dollars (as the state’s share was waived and this project was given approval for full federal funding). The main goal is to prevent the continued leaching potential of contaminants in soil migrating into groundwater.

Two “operable units” will be utilized, using what the EPA calls “In-Situ Thermal Remediation.” Translation — the installation of equipment such as electrodes, vapor extraction points and temperature monitoring to heat the subsurface to enhance the vaporization of the contaminants in soil for removal and treatment above ground. The EPA explains that thermal treatment is described as “in-situ” because the heat is applied underground directly to the contaminated area. The high heat vaporizes (evaporates) the contaminants, changing them into gases. These gases, also referred to as “vapors,” can move more easily through soil for vapor extraction and treatment above ground. The method, the EPA says, is “particularly useful for chemicals that do not dissolve readily in groundwater – examples include solvents and petroleum.”

The EPA says these methods “do not pose a threat to site workers or the community when properly operated.”

For the Fifth Street location along Platte Avenue, drilling will take place through June; operations will be from June to December; restoration will be done between January and March.

The schedule for the Seventh Street location will be drilling from July to September; operations from September through February; and restoration from March to May. The public can expect the same sights and sounds at the Seventh Street location as witnessed at the Fifth Street operable unit.

The timeframes for operation are estimated – EPA says it might take a few months or more, which depends on several factors that vary from site to site. In-situ thermal treatment will take longer where contaminant concentrations are high, the contaminated area is large or deep, or the soil has a lot of organic matter.

Right now, the time frames set for the York clean-up areas are based on the EPA’s findings. The entire scope of work for the project will take more than a year to complete.