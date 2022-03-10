EPA awards bus rebate to Centennial

UTICA – Centennial Public School is the recipient of a $25,000 bus rebate from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

This week, it was announced that school bus rebate opportunities would be offered through the 2021 American Rescue Plan and the 2021 Diesel Emisions Reduction Act.

$7 million in ARP funding is being directed toward school districts “in underserved communities to replace old diesel buses with new, zero-emission electric models and $10 million in DERA rebates will assist 444 school bus replacements across the country,” according to the EPA in a news release.

“This funding is a vivid demonstration of how local school bus infrastructure can be upgraded, while also improving air quality in our communities,” said EPA Region 7 Administrator Meghan A. McCollister. “We encourage all Region 7 school transportation fleet supervisors to learn more about this program.”

Centennial, along with four other Nebraska school districts and a bus company will be receiving a total of $250,000 in school bus rebate opportunities to replace 11 older buses through the 2021 DERA School Bus Rebates.

The other recipients are Doc Holiday Express Company in Grand Island, $125,000; Dundy County Stratton Schools in Benkelman, $20,000; Elmwood-Murdock Public Schools, Murdock, $20,000; Harvard Public School, Harvard, $40,000; and Sutherland Public School, Sutherland, $20,000.

The rebate awards are EPA’s latest round of funding for longstanding DERA School Bus Rebates. This year’s program awards approximately $10 million to fund the replacement of old diesel school buses with new electric, diesel, gasoline, propane, or compressed natural gas (CNG) school buses meeting current emission standards.

The two rebate awards total approximately $17 million in combined funding for schools and bus fleet owners to replace older, highly polluting diesel school buses. Replacing these buses will improve air quality in and around schools and communities, reduce greenhouse gas pollution, and better protect children’s health overall. Since 2012, EPA’s school bus rebates have awarded, or are in the process of awarding, over $73 million to replace more than 3,000 old diesel school buses.