In a screaming world, I see the shy child.

I see a grandmother, alone with her guilt, with her quilt, with her prayer.

I see all of us under this blanket of deafening noise.

I see a war far away, a war within.

I see a world, a neighbor, myself, waiting to live, waiting to die.

I see how greed greenwashes while I just long for the first garden somewhere else, eons ago.

I hold onto my dreams, and wait until they realize we can’t eat money or make true love to it either.

The world screams at me, at each other.

I scream. No sound comes out.

I might as well be screaming in the woods alone.

I might as well stick to the routine, not really seen.

So …

I converse with a blade of grass, a sunrise.

I walk around. I wait for them to change.

I wait for me to change enough not to care.

The world flares its smoking nostrils.

I walk away. I turn it off.

Amidst the noise, I finally notice my children and the world screaming at them too.

I muffle their ears momentarily with a mother’s love.

I try. I fall short.

I think of another time when the outdoors breathed life into tiny growing hearts. A time when the organ of imagination would burst new blooms from fertile seeds that blossomed into explorers, lovers, builders, and protectors.

A time before we were “plugged in.”

I can’t hear, here. It’s too loud. I am one of those introverts forced extrovert in this screaming place. I find myself alone, surrounded. Others do too. I know they do. I see them swiftly walking through opinions morphing into land mines by gross ignorance, just wanting to get to a moment of quiet.

We’re being yelled at, and yelling at each other, far, far too much. So, I head to a corner of the world where my mind and heart can breathe. A world where I can reach the furthest star, or into the most fertile soil. A world where I can plunge into the depths of water that gives a slight bit of buoyancy to a heavy soul.

It’s so often too loud here for healing reason to sprout, too noisy for genuine cooperation, too divisive for something simple, something that truly matters.

What we’re fighting about is a fight presented to us. A fight meant to destroy us. It’s masking the miracle that is really within us. It’s a collection of lies suffocating a beautiful, learning, sense of joy that can truly arise if we settle down and really see, really love, and really live.

A screaming world riddles tender hearts with fear. It destroys entire peoples. It dismisses suffering and countless individual stories. All the screaming is suffocating. I remove the screaming hands from my neck and run away, momentarily free.

I have been both screamer and listener. I have been battered by the extremes. My sojourn is seeking moments of silence now and being present in the moment. I strive to stand at that center point now. I know this mad pendulum swinging behind me well. Its extremes needlessly dictate all our lives. Both sides ring in my ears. Screaming has no place for me, my mind left in silence screams loudly … enough.