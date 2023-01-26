Emmanuel observes National Lutheran School Week

YORK -- The halls of Emmanuel Lutheran School are buzzing with excitement as students celebrate National Lutheran’s School. Emmanuel is one of 1,854 schools taking part in the national celebration of equipping the next generation of faithful Christian Disciples.

Principal Brad Wellman shared National Lutheran Schools week is a special week locally and nationally. Wellman said, “National Lutheran Schools Week is an opportunity to show our school spirit; celebrate our amazing students, staff, congregations and community members; and thank God for the many blessings he's provided for our school ministry."

This year, more than 180,000 students and their families nationwide are participating in fun activities, dress-up days and community service projects this week.

Monday’s theme was “making children disciples for life.” Students came to school, styling with anything but a backpack. They were asked to use something funky, fun or something unusual to carry their books and school supplies. This opened discussion of “thanking God for the blessings he gives to our school,” said Wellman.

On Tuesday, Emmanuel had a couple of “wranglers from the Wild West” running up and down the halls for Cowboy Day. The theme of the day was “making families disciples for life.” The students were reminded of the importance of family roles in the church.

Wednesday’s theme was “making disciples for life in the church.” Students and staff were welcomed to wear their fishing gear including fishing poles, nets, bucket hats and sunglasses. These fishermen and fisherwomen learned how they can share their time and talents within the church community.

It was a superhero takeover on Thursday as students and staff dressed as their favorite heroes to celebrate their work in increasing members in the Body of Christ. The students also showed off their God-given talents while bowling at Sunset Bowl.

Emmanuel concluded the week by wearing their favorite sports team attire on Friday as they remembered the efforts church missionaries make “as a team” around the world.

Besides being transformed by God’s word and recognizing the gifts of God, the students opened their hearts and poured love into the York Community. They created art crafts, cards, and posters for their church and area businesses.

Wellman said, "We always include opportunities for our students to give back to the local community and show their gratitude for the ongoing support of various individuals and groups. This year we are holding a food drive to support the Blue Valley Community Action Food Pantry in York. In addition, students are creating special 'thank-yous' for our local congregations of Emmanuel, Faith, and St. John's- Waco and for many local businesses including Arby's, Grand Central, LaCocina, Wagner's Decorating and Wendy's."

Wellman told the students he will come to school in a dinosaur costume, only if the students collect over 500 items for Blue Valley Community Action. This year, the mission for Emmanuel is to continue the act of sharing the life-changing message of Jesus’ love well beyond National Lutheran’s School Week.