Emmanuel Lutheran Church, York

“As the Sunday School enrollment kept mounting, as well as the attendance at Saturday School and Vacation Bible School, it became evident that expansion of the building was very necessary. The congregation purchased one fourth of a block, across the street, north of the church, and began making plans to erect a Christian education building. It was then decided to enlarge the present church rather than to build a separate building. The lots south of the church became available and they were purchased. This made it possible to enlarge the church and also build the educational unit on the same plot of ground. This addition was dedicated in the spring of 1953.”