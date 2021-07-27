Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran will see new faces, new projects underway

YORK -- Emmanuel Faith-Lutheran anticipates over 160 students across all grade levels to be back in school on August 12.
Last year, the students were able to celebrate field day organized by the Student Leadership Team. The fourth grade students were able to participate in a “wax museum” project as a report about famous people in Nebraska.
The eighth graders had a day of service at Mission Central. They were able to donate a check for $1,200 raised from their Penny Wars and chapel offerings. There was also a $140 donation from the school’s 2021 confirmation class.
Students also held a celebration for Jan Gray who announced she was retiring after teaching for 41 years.
There will be a few new teachers and one new staff member this year:
• Shaeli Streeks - third grade teacher.
• Mackenzie Liermann - kindergarten aide
• Eli Mason - custodian
Principal Brad Wellmann said the school board is still waiting to meet, and they haven’t officially set their plans for COVID yet. However, they are planning on returning to what school was like prior to the pandemic.
Vaccines aren’t required yet, but the school is going to be looking to the CDC for guidelines and recommendations.
“We will encourage kids to continue washing their hands,” Wellmann said. “We still have all the sanitizing stations from the past year. If there are families who still want their kids to wear masks, they will have that option. We are working on the overall hygiene procedures that are good regardless if there is COVID or not.”
One new addition to all grade levels is the addition of a new social studies curriculum. This will be a change for students and teachers.
The school had some major construction of the downstairs bathrooms and locker rooms this summer.
“We do a fundraiser every year for the school,” Wellmann said. “It is in progress right now. We added a family bathroom and updated our PE storage room. This was one of the projects we wanted to do for a few years.”
There was also a new project for Little Blessings, which is the pre-school section of the school. They have an outdoor classroom which part of the fundraiser funds was used for.
Other outside donations were able to help get them new outdoor tables, a new archway and a gardening area for kids.
Wellmann said he hasn’t heard too many concerns from families about the new procedures for this upcoming year. A few families last year chose to do remote learning, but they all plan to be back in person this year.