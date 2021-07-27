Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran will see new faces, new projects underway

“We will encourage kids to continue washing their hands,” Wellmann said. “We still have all the sanitizing stations from the past year. If there are families who still want their kids to wear masks, they will have that option. We are working on the overall hygiene procedures that are good regardless if there is COVID or not.”

One new addition to all grade levels is the addition of a new social studies curriculum. This will be a change for students and teachers.

The school had some major construction of the downstairs bathrooms and locker rooms this summer.

“We do a fundraiser every year for the school,” Wellmann said. “It is in progress right now. We added a family bathroom and updated our PE storage room. This was one of the projects we wanted to do for a few years.”

There was also a new project for Little Blessings, which is the pre-school section of the school. They have an outdoor classroom which part of the fundraiser funds was used for.

Other outside donations were able to help get them new outdoor tables, a new archway and a gardening area for kids.