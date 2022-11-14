Emerging Director One Acts presented at York University

YORK – The York University Theatre Department presented its annual Emerging Director One Act plays last weekend at Gurganus Hall.

The first show of the evening, directed by senior Eli Lane-Embray, was “The Candidate” by Brent Holland. The drama tells the story of four people who wake up in a room with no memory of who they are or how they got there – and no way out. As they start looking for a way to escape, they are forced into playing various twisted games which drive the group apart.

The cast includes Sam Cook, Luke Dovel, Emily Eggar, Mallory Myers and Eliza Rohda.

Lane-Embray is a senior English major, directing his second one-act for York University. He appeared in “Blithe Spirit” as Dr. Bradman, “Fools” as Dr. Zubritsky, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as Uncle Carl, “Radium Girls” as Berry, Maryland and Flinn, “The Complete History of Theatre” as the producer, “Diggin’ Up The Boys” as Jack, “The Last Lifeboat” as various characters and “League of Semi-Superheroes” as El Grande De Sayer.

He is a member of the York University Singers, Alpha Psi Omega national theatre honor society, Sigma Tau Delta honor society, Alpha Chi honor society and president of Kingsmen social club. He is from St. Joseph, Missouri.

The second show of the night was “Rest Stop” directed by senior Samara Hannel. A lonely rest stop along a western highway is the scene for this drama where Ben Gerard doesn't understand his 15-year-old daughter, Christi, and Mimi, the wife and mother, struggles to straddle the gap between the two while trying to save their vacation. The story takes a turn when a wistful stranger plunges the Gerards into a nightmare, forcing the family to confront the shattering connections.

The cast included Dalton Brandt, Grace Gaer, Ashlee Jimmerson, Candice Jones, Leah Lane-Embray and Allison Myers. Leah Lane-Embray and Ashlee Jimmerson co-directed.

Hannel is a senior vocal performance education major with a minor in theatre. She is also directing her second one-act for York University. She appeared in “Blithe Spirit” as Mrs. Bradman, “Fools” as Yenchna, “The Complete History of Theatre” as the sound designer, “Rumors” as Officer Pudney, “The New Clothes King and the Bandit Queen” as Winona, “George Washington Slept Here” as Sue Barrington, and “Frostbite” as Sheila. She directed “The Darkest Hour” and was the assistant director for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” and “Radium Girls.”

She received the 2022 Drama Department Award and 2021 Best Assistant Director Award. She is a member of the York University Singers, Alpha Psi Omega national theatre honor society and Omega Phi social club. She is from Odessa, Missouri.