Emergency authorizations given during county board’s short meeting

YORK – The York County Commissioners had a short meeting this week, but there were still a number of things accomplished.

That included giving the annual authorization to the chairman to act during time of emergencies.

“This is something we’ve done for several years, just in case there are emergency situations that have to be handled,” Commissioner Randy Obermier said to his fellow board members. “Maybe it would be in the event of a major storm and Gary (Peterson, emergency manager) would need a signature in order to submit emergency paper work. Or maybe it would be in the event of inclement weather in which a decision would need to be made about closing the courthouse and other county offices – there are procedures for this in the handbook that also involve other county officials. This would allow the chairman to make those types of emergency decisions if need be.”

He added that these types of emergencies could also include closing the courthouse for, as an example, bomb threats – which although a number of years ago, has happened before.

The commissioners agreed to sign off on the same practice that’s been in place, for those types of emergency situations.

In other business:

• The county board members took their quarterly tour of the jail.

• Commissioner Obermier noted there is still a vacancy on the county’s planning commission, “and that is one thing we need to get after and soon. I know Mr. Johnson (Christopher Johnson, deputy county attorney) has been working to get some zoning meetings set up. We really to get that open position on the planning commission filled. And then we need to have those zoning conversations.”

The zoning issues being referred to are regulations for the county, in terms of projects like solar and wind energy, as well as pipelines.

• York County Highway Superintendent Harvey Keim reported that a bridge project on Road 20 will be starting this week, which will include the closing a stretch of that road from Highway 69 to the county line. He said a detour would be provided on Road 22. The commissioners and Keim talked about how concessions would be made for those living and farming in that immediate area, so they can get in and out of their properties without issues. Keim said the contractor will work with those property owners to make sure they have road access.

• It was noted that there are four open jobs at the roads department and interested persons are encouraged to apply.

• Emergency Manager Peterson reported a number of issues working toward the establishment of a tornado shelter at the aging services building. This shelter was already approved for 90% of its cost to be covered by federal dollars – but therein lies some of the problems.

Peterson recently was informed that because this will be considered a “public shelter” (although it will hold nine people and be temporary shelter during an immediate emergency like a tornado), a portable restroom will have to be installed.

He also said FEMA requires him to get quotes from local contractors about how much this project will cost – but the problem is that if a local contractor gives a quote, they are then barred from bidding the job in the end, according to federal regulations. He and the county commissioners acknowledged how these requirements are frustrating and considered on the local level to be unnecessary – but he will continue working toward the end project.

• The commissioners adopted a resolution setting the 911 surcharge for landlines, as is done on an annual basis.