Elks Lodge receives 57th annual Community Service Award

YORK – The York Elks Lodge was the recipient of the 2023 Community Service Award.

This is an annual award that has been presented every year since 1966.

Selection for this award, according to Chamber officials, is based upon the nominee’s overall contribution to the betterment of York through their service in various capacities.

The Elks were recognized for their involvement in many youth activities, such as the Hoop Shoot and drug awareness programs. They also have a program collecting hides for veterans’ gloves and they give away many baskets of food to families in need at Christmas.

The group provides many scholarships to local high school seniors and hosts the American Essay Contests for youth.

The organization writes grants which are then distributed to the local food pantry, local backpack programs in the recent past to the Peyton Parker Lane Playground. They also used a $2,500 grant to hold a Christmas event for young kids in Headstart and Sixpence. Another past grant was used for a community baby shower to purchase diapers and baby necessities to be taken to the Living Water Rescue Mission, the York Crisis Pregnancy Center, the Four Corners Health Department and Head Start.

The organization has a wild game feed/benefit with proceeds benefiting members who are in need of financial assistance or care.

An annual golf tournament raises money each year for local causes.

They also have a Christmas Charities program – this is the one aforementioned where 200 food baskets and gift cards are given to families in need.

The Elks also hold Flag Day events, drug awareness campaigns and numerous social activities for club members.

The York Elks Lodge #1024 was founded in 1906 and has stood at the corner of Sixth and Platte Avenue since it was established. The York Elks was charted by some of York’s primary founding fathers, including C.A. McCloud who was the first Exalted Ruler and state president from 1906-1913. With a solid foundation, the York Elks have been working within the community for over 117 years.

The organization is one of 19 lodges in Nebraska. Nationwide, there are more than 2,100 lodges and 1.1 million members. The mission of the Elks is to help build stronger communities “by helping youth develop lifelong skills, sending students to college, meeting the needs of today’s veterans and supporting projects that improve the quality of life of this community.”