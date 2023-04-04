Elizabeth C. Eckles, age 89 of Weslaco, Texas died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Weslaco. She was born April 2, 1933 at Greeley, Colo. to Norman and Olga C. (Carlson) Lyster. On June 27, 1954 she was married to John W. Eckles at Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley, Colo. Elizabeth was a charter member of Leisure Lovin’ Sam’s Camping Club, the Night Owls Extension Club, La Sertoma Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Pitch and Chatter Club in Benedict, since 1984, Liz and her husband spent their winters in Texas and since 1992 at Siesta Village in Weslaco. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time at the farm in Colorado.
She is survived by her brothers, Norman C. Lyster of Greeley, Colo. and William Lyster in Lincoln; her brother-in-law, Phillip Eckles in Nelson; numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; sister-in-law, Lenore Eckles and brothers-in-law, Robert McCutchen and Jerry Pittman.
People are also reading…
Services are pending. Elizabeth has been cremated so there will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to St Andrew’s Episcopal Church or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to her family at www.metzmortuary.com.
Metz Mortuary in York, Nebraska is handling arrangements.