Elizabeth C. Eckles, age 89 of Weslaco, Texas died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Weslaco. She was born April 2, 1933 at Greeley, Colo. to Norman and Olga C. (Carlson) Lyster. On June 27, 1954 she was married to John W. Eckles at Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley, Colo. Elizabeth was a charter member of Leisure Lovin’ Sam’s Camping Club, the Night Owls Extension Club, La Sertoma Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Pitch and Chatter Club in Benedict, since 1984, Liz and her husband spent their winters in Texas and since 1992 at Siesta Village in Weslaco. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time at the farm in Colorado.