Elizabeth C. Eckles, age 89 of Weslaco, Texas died Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Weslaco. She was born April 2, 1933 at Greeley, Colo. to Norman H. and Olga C. (Carlson) Lyster. On June 27, 1954 she was married to John W. Eckles at Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley, Colo. Elizabeth was a charter member of Leisure Lovin’ Sam’s Camping Club, the Night Owls Extension Club, La Sertoma Club and the American Legion Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Pitch and Chatter Club in Benedict. Since 1984, Liz and her husband spent their winters in Texas and since 1992 at Siesta Village in Weslaco, Texas. She enjoyed playing cards, traveling and spending time at the farm in Colorado.

She is survived by her brother, Norman C. Lyster of Greeley, Colo.; her brother-in-law, William Eckles of Lincoln and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; brothers and sisters-in-law, Jerry and Betty Jo Pittam, Robert and Wilma Maxine McCutchan, Phillip and Lenore Eckles and Alice Eckles.

Memorial services are scheduled at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Seward on Wednesday, May 17 at 10:30 a.m. Graveside services will be held at the Nelson Cemetery in Nelson, Neb. at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 19. Elizabeth was cremated. No viewing or visitation will be held.

Memorials may be directed to St Andrew’s Episcopal Church or the American Heart Association.

