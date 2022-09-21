Election sign rules reiterated

YORK — The 2022 General Election is less than two months away and political signs are starting to appear in the community.

While political signs are encouraged, the placement of such advertising comes with a number of rules, according to local authorities.

Candidates may start erecting campaign signs at any time. Local authorities say there are no rules as to when outdoor signs may be placed — just that officials ask that the signs be removed as soon as possible, after the election.

“One thing they must keep in mind, however, is that the signs have to be on private property where the owner has given permission. Political signs cannot be in the public right-of-way.

If a sign is found on private property, where it was placed without permission, the property owner can remove it if they choose. In the city, local workers may remove signs if they are in street right-of-way areas.

The Nebraska Department of Roads also reminds people it is against the law to place these signs on state highway right-of-way. Various sizes of signs typically appear along roadsides near any election time and are promptly removed. They say that maintenance crews will remove the signs that are improperly placed, which will be stored for a brief period of time in state road department maintenance yards, where they can be reclaimed by the owners.

Political signs also cannot be placed within 200 feet of a polling place, which would include the county courthouse, York City Auditorium and the 4-H Building at the fairgrounds, along with the various voting places in the different communities within the county .