Election security paramount at this time

YORK – During a press conference this week, Governor Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen stressed that all measures are being taken to ensure election security during this General Election “season.”
With the ongoing pandemic, it is expected that more people will be voting early.
While the physical polls will be open on election day, it is still expected more people will be voting remotely.
Early voting has already started – registered voters have to request that a ballot be sent to them in order to do this. Ballots will only be sent to those who request them.
Ballots received via postal service will be accompanied with instructions on how to cast a vote and a return envelope. The voted ballot must be placed in the return envelope. The envelope must be sealed and signed by the voter.
Postal officials say ballots must be in the mail, to your election office, by Oct. 27, to make sure they are counted on Nov. 3.
Only ballots received by the close of polls on election day will be counted. They must be received by the clerk/election office by 8 p.m., on election day.
Secretary of State Evnen said during the press conference that if people do not feel comfortable putting their ballots in the mail, they can physically deliver them to the ballot collection lock boxes located outside their courthouse. Such a collection box was installed on the west side of the York County Courthouse last spring – and it still remains for this purpose. Ballots can also be hand-delivered to the county clerk/election office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse.
Again, all the physical polls will be open for in-person voting on Nov. 3. All the regular voting locations will be open – there will however be a change for York voters. Historically, registered voters living inside York’s city limits cast their ballots at the York City Auditorium. Do to repair/renovation work that is taking place there, York voters will be casting their ballots at the Holthus Convention Center.
All the same protocols that were in play last spring will remain – face coverings are requested for all workers and voters, hand sanitizer will be provided, social distancing will be required.
There is also a call for younger people to volunteer to help with the election – so older volunteers can take a break from this election, if they want, due to the threat of COVID-19.
