Election security paramount at this time

YORK – During a press conference this week, Governor Pete Ricketts and Secretary of State Bob Evnen stressed that all measures are being taken to ensure election security during this General Election “season.”

With the ongoing pandemic, it is expected that more people will be voting early.

While the physical polls will be open on election day, it is still expected more people will be voting remotely.

Early voting has already started – registered voters have to request that a ballot be sent to them in order to do this. Ballots will only be sent to those who request them.

Ballots received via postal service will be accompanied with instructions on how to cast a vote and a return envelope. The voted ballot must be placed in the return envelope. The envelope must be sealed and signed by the voter.

Postal officials say ballots must be in the mail, to your election office, by Oct. 27, to make sure they are counted on Nov. 3.

Only ballots received by the close of polls on election day will be counted. They must be received by the clerk/election office by 8 p.m., on election day.