YORK – The 2022 General Election Day is nearly here, with Nov. 8 just around the corner.

Meanwhile, in-office voting continues to be available at the clerk/election office, which is located on the main floor of the courthouse. If an individual wants to vote early, they can do so in person with the clerk’s staff which will assist them.

The last day to vote early at the clerk/election office is Nov. 7.

York County Clerk Kelly Turner said about 700 people have voted early, so far, in York County, for this year’s General Election. The figure is a lot higher than it was last spring for the Primary Election, when only about 300 people voted early.

She also noted that early voting was very active during the high point of the COVID pandemic and it has drastically dropped since then, likely due to more people feeling comfortable going to the polls in person. Turner said the 700 figure right now is comparable to what early voting was like pre-pandemic.

Nov. 8 is the day of the 2022 General Election. The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

All York residents voting on Election Day will do so at the city auditorium as they historically have.

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.

Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H building on the York County Fairgrounds.

The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.

Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.

Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.

People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.

There are a number of local contested races, including that for District 24 representative at the legislature. Running for this seat are Jana Hughes and Pat Hotovy.

Running for York City Council are Scott VanEsch, Jeff Pieper, Christi Lones, Steve Postier, Jeff McGregor and Vicki Northrop.

The roster of candidates for Henderson City Council includes Daniel O’Brien, Brian Hiebner, Cheryl Ratzlaff, Teri Pollet and Mitchell Huxoll.

The list of candidates for Heartland School Board includes Ryan Goertzen, Tammy Ott, Kent Allen and Jennifer Hiebner.

Running for the McCool School Board are Matthew Clark, Alysia Clark, Breana Garretson and Krystal Rasmussen.

Running for Benedict Village Board are Miranda Martin, Aaron Reetz and Robert Jensen.

Running for Waco Village Board are Rick Pfeifer, Gaye Nelson and Katharine Bremer.