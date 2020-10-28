Election Day is nearing

YORK – Election Day is less than a week away and there are a few things for voters to remember.
For those who have requested early voting ballots, those must be received by the county clerk’s office/election office by 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted.
The deadline for requesting ballots to be mailed to them already arrived on Oct. 23 – so no one can request having a ballot mailed to them at this point.
But it is crucial that those early voting ballots – the ones that were mailed out earlier – be received by the clerk’s office by that time and date.
Physical early voting is currently taking place. This can be done by going to the clerk’s office – which is located on the main floor of the courthouse. Registered voters may go in and request to vote now if they choose. The last day of physical early voting is Nov. 2.
Then, on Election Day itself – Tuesday, Nov. 3 – the physical polls will all be open. Everyone voting in-person is asked to practice COVID-19 health measures when doing so. Election workers will be practicing those measures as well.
The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
York voters are reminded that they will not be casting their ballots at the city auditorium this year, because of the construction/renovation work that is currently underway. Instead, they will be casting their ballots at the Holthus Convention Center. Specific areas will be designated for specific wards – as has historically been done.
All the other regular voting locations throughout the county will be open:
Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.
Those in Morton, Arborville, Bradshaw and Lockridge precincts will vote at the 4-H Building located on the York County Fairgrounds.
The Waco Community Building will be the polling location for voters living in the New York, Waco, Beaver and West Blue precincts.
Residents in the Leroy and Baker precincts will vote in the basement of the York County Courthouse.
Voters from the Brown and Henderson precincts will cast their ballots at the Henderson City Hall.
People from the Hays and McFadden precincts will vote at the McCool Community Hall.
