Election Day is nearing

YORK – Election Day is less than a week away and there are a few things for voters to remember.

For those who have requested early voting ballots, those must be received by the county clerk’s office/election office by 8 p.m., on Tuesday, Nov. 3, in order to be counted.

The deadline for requesting ballots to be mailed to them already arrived on Oct. 23 – so no one can request having a ballot mailed to them at this point.

But it is crucial that those early voting ballots – the ones that were mailed out earlier – be received by the clerk’s office by that time and date.

Physical early voting is currently taking place. This can be done by going to the clerk’s office – which is located on the main floor of the courthouse. Registered voters may go in and request to vote now if they choose. The last day of physical early voting is Nov. 2.

Then, on Election Day itself – Tuesday, Nov. 3 – the physical polls will all be open. Everyone voting in-person is asked to practice COVID-19 health measures when doing so. Election workers will be practicing those measures as well.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

