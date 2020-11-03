Election Day has arrived

YORK – Election Day is finally here and there are a few things for voters to remember.

For those who have requested early voting ballots to be sent to them – those ballots must be received by the county clerk’s office/election office by 8 p.m., today (Tuesday) in order to be counted.

Today, on Election Day, the physical polls will all be open. Everyone voting in-person is asked to practice COVID-19 health measures when doing so. Election workers will be practicing those measures as well. York County Clerk Kelly Turner said masks and hand sanitizer will be available to voters, if they are needed.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

York voters are reminded that they will not be casting their ballots at the city auditorium this year, because of the construction/renovation work that is currently underway. Instead, they will be casting their ballots at the Holthus Convention Center. Specific areas will be designated for specific wards – as has historically been done.

All the other regular voting locations throughout the county will be open:

Voters in the Stewart and Thayer precincts will cast their ballots at the Gresham Fire Hall.