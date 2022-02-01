Election 2022: Filings continue for local races

YORK – Filings continue for local races that will be considered during the 2022 election cycle.
Most recently, Incumbent Pepper Papineau filed to run for his seat on the York School Board.
There are a lot of local seats up for election this year. The following are local positions that will be considered as Primary Election races:
• District 24 representative to the Nebraska Legislature: There is no incumbent as State Senator Mark Kolterman will be leaving office due to term limits. Those who have filed, so far, are Jana Hughes of Seward and Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York.
• York County Commissioner for District 1: Incumbent Daniel Grotz has filed his candidacy.
• York County Commissioner for District 3: No one has filed yet.
• York County Commissioner for District 4: Incumbent Randy Obermier has filed his candidacy.
• York County Sheriff: Incumbent Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection. Also filing is Scott Wiemer.
• York County Clerk: Incumbent Kelly Turner has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Surveyor: Incumbent Rex Heiden has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Assessor: No one has filed yet.
• York County Attorney: No one has filed yet.
• York County Clerk of the District Court: Incumbent Sharilyn Steube has filed to seek reelection.
• York County Public Defender: No one has filed yet.
• York County Treasurer: Incumbent Brenda Scavo has filed to seek reelection.
• Henderson City Council: No one has filed yet.
• York City Council: Non-incumbent Steve Postier has filed to run.
• Heartland School District: No one has filed yet.
• McCool School Board: No one has filed yet.
• York School Board: As stated earlier Incumbent Pepper Papineau has filed to run.
Local village board races will not be considered until the fall and automatically move to the General Election – however, candidates can file at any time. Pat Wagner has filed to run for the McCool Village Board.
Regarding the Primary Election, incumbents must file by Feb. 15 and non-incumbents must file by March 1.