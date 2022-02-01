Election 2022: Filings continue for local races

YORK – Filings continue for local races that will be considered during the 2022 election cycle.

Most recently, Incumbent Pepper Papineau filed to run for his seat on the York School Board.

There are a lot of local seats up for election this year. The following are local positions that will be considered as Primary Election races:

• District 24 representative to the Nebraska Legislature: There is no incumbent as State Senator Mark Kolterman will be leaving office due to term limits. Those who have filed, so far, are Jana Hughes of Seward and Dr. Patrick Hotovy of York.

• York County Commissioner for District 1: Incumbent Daniel Grotz has filed his candidacy.

• York County Commissioner for District 3: No one has filed yet.

• York County Commissioner for District 4: Incumbent Randy Obermier has filed his candidacy.

• York County Sheriff: Incumbent Paul Vrbka has filed to seek reelection. Also filing is Scott Wiemer.

• York County Clerk: Incumbent Kelly Turner has filed to seek reelection.