It’s been awhile since I had an expectant mother coming into the shelter. There is nothing more to accelerate anxiety then when you are awaiting the births of kittens. Elaine was brought in on March 20 and with my limited knowledge I relied on the cat and the professionals at York Adopt A Pet’s experience to remind me to have patience. It felt like an extraordinarily long time, but on April 25 she finally delivered five perfect little kittens.

Thankfully the couple who found her gave her shelter, food and water before calling me, and are the reason she is alive and doing well with her five little babies. They could just have easily thought “this is not my cat, it’s just another stray and not my problem.” But they did the right thing. They had compassion for this sweet little cat, without even realizing she was expecting.

Two amazing things about Elaine's litter of kittens, not only are they quintuplets, but they are identical quintuplets. I have fostered many litters of kittens, with or without their mother. But this is the first time I have ever seen five kittens that you literally can’t tell apart. All five are black with a stripe down their noses and all five have white paws.

Elaine is the perfect little mother, she curls around them, gives them baths and although she is very attentive, she also shares them with me when I handle them. Then before settling back down I swear she is counting their cute little noses to make sure all are accounted for.

Sadly Elaine and her babies are among the few that will be saved. There are so many feral cats out there, living in and around dumpsters, in alleys, and in window wells. I don’t think there is any portion of the City of York that doesn’t have stray cats. They can be very elusive which means few cat sightings are reported to the York Police Department or York Adopt a Pet.

York Adopt A Pet doesn’t discriminate, we take in all cats both adults and kittens. We take in the abandoned, the injured, the elderly as well as kittens without their mother. We take in the feral and the lap cats.

If you see a stray cat, please report it. We can’t entirely stop the cruelty of putting a cat out on the streets, but we can help end the suffering of those we know of. We can all do our part, we can become fosters, we can become volunteers, we can help with fundraising. And we can donate to the shelter for veterinary costs, as well as building upkeep and utilities. And we can also adopt a cat or kitten so it frees up another space to rescue more.