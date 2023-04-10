YORK -- What’s Easter without the traditional egg hunt?

The York Lions Club has held the family fun event at East Hill Park for the past 50 years.

Judy Ronne, a member of the York Lions Club, said it’s a great opportunity for the community to gather and celebrate Easter with one another. Ronne and other Lions Club members filled the eggs with Hershey bars, Snickers, Skittles and Twizzlers.

Children gathered in line to hunt for the brightly colored eggs filled with sugary goodness. The 600 eggs scattered across the park vanished within seconds as kids sprang into action, collecting and cracking open the eggs to see what’s inside.

”There were at least 1,000 mini chocolate eggs out there too,” said Ronne.

Different age groups had their own section for it to be a fair game for both the little and the old.

The York Lions Club has over 30 members this year. In addition to hosting egg scavenger hunts, they conduct sight and hearing screenings for local schools, collect glasses for those who are visually impaired, plant trees in local parks for Arbor Day, and raise funds to reduce the prevalence of disabilities and help those who are diagnosed.