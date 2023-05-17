June 20, 1934 – May 16, 2023

Edward Dean Haberman, age 88, of York, died Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at York. He was born June 20, 1934 to Julius and Erma (Luebbe) Haberman in Shelby. Ed was united in marriage to Carolyn Ziemke on March 11, 1956 at the Zion Lutheran Church in Thayer. He was a retired York County farmer and was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in York.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn of York; children, John (Verna) Haberman of Grand Island, Gregg Haberman of Utica, Carla (Roy) Heine of Pueblo, Colo. and Gary (Deena) Haberman of Gresham; grandchildren: Laura Haberman, Erica (Josh) Carpenter, Maggie (Josh) Price, Heath and Lance Haberman, Andrea (Josh) Williams, Brad Clark, Craig (Alexa) Clark, Krysta (Preston) Smith, and Brayden Haberman and three great- grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Robert (Delores) Haberman of Lincoln; sisters-in-law, Delores Haberman of Tennessee and Marilyn Ziemke of Waco and seven nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Donald.

Private family services and inurnment. It was Ed’s wish to be cremated, no viewing. However, there will be a public visitation from 1-8 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at Metz Mortuary to sign his register book. Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour.

