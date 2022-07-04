Education made fun in York's Booster Club program

YORK -- For 11 years, the York Booster Club has been providing recreational activities for the youth to develop critical thinking and basic survival skills.

Booster Club coordinator Deb Seymour has been teaching Boost since 2018. She said every year she “tweaks it a little more” by having different representatives from local businesses teach kids a variety of skills. Kids ranging from 5th grade to middle school can enroll in the program.

Seymour, having years of experience in substituting at area schools, knows what activities are needed get the kids pumped up and motivated. During the six week program, Seymour incorporates educational activities as well like identifying flowers and bugs, making tarps for shelter, fire safety, and first aid and CPR.

Seymour said, “My dad was in the Navy, and so he taught me a lot of these basic skills. Then, I grew up teaching kids the same thing and they had a lot of fun.”

In the last of week of Booster Club, the kids gave back to community of York in a variety of ways. They served coffee and cinnamon rolls to the Sheriff’s Department and Fire Department, and they the carried out groceries for shoppers at Grand Central and Dollar Fresh.

Last Friday was the Booster Club’s last day. Students celebrated the end of Booster Club by participating in the “Survivor Challenge”, where they had to apply their knowledge to real life scenarios at Recharge. The challenge is based off of the primetime reality TV Show Survivor. If anyone has seen the show, they know it can be daring.

For the first half of the challenge, the kids were split up into seven teams and each team had to complete four tasks before they could move onto the second half. The tasks were to make a shelter using only a tarp, two tarp stakes, and stick, barbeque a meal with the grills provided at recharge, identify pictures of flowers and insects, and eat flavor coated bugs including crickets and worms. There are no worries though; the bugs weren’t alive when they ate them.

As Taegen Hoffman from York Elementary exclaimed his worm “tastes like cheddar cheese!”

Each team had a judge, and the judge had to confirm each task before they went on complete the second half of the challenge. The second half of the challenge was to go through an obstacle course where the kids had a potato sack race, a water balloon throw, had to navigate the course blindfolded, and much more.

Booster Club member Kashvi Patel she has how to be a better teammate by participating in the survival challenge. Patel shared, “I liked how as a team, we learned how to cook together and build a shelter together.”

Seymour is looking forward to next year’s booster club. “It’s like Christmas; you plan and plan all year. Then it’s here, and it’s done.”

The booster club would like to thank the following sponsors: Grand Central, Dollar Fresh, Captain Red Beards, Scooters, Starbucks, the Sun Theatre, the Family Aquatic Center, and volunteers who assisted the program over the summer.

Seymour said local schools will send out a form to fill out at the end of the school year if anyone is interested in joining the program next year.