EDF says K-Junction solar project would pump millions of dollars into local economy

McCOOL JUNCTION – EDF Renewables released information this week, saying their proposed K-Junction solar project “will add $781,000 in annual revenue to the McCool Junction School District and approximately $27 million over the life of the project.”

The company says further, “According to a new University of Nebraska-Lincoln study, the K-Junction Solar Project would represent a substantial long-term investment in York County and the surrounding region. The project will also generate $781,000 for the McCool Junction School District per year, equivalent to nearly 18% of the district’s annual expenses.

“The study, which was conducted by The University of Nebraska’s Bureau of Business Research, alongside a separate county tax revenue assessment, says once completed and in operation, the K-Junction Solar Project would funnel more than $1 million per year directly into the community, generating more than $43 million in property taxes to York County over the life of the project.”

EDF cites Dr. Eric Thompson, Professor of Economics and Director of the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska: “The study found that the K-Junction Solar Project will bring new job opportunities for workers and new sales opportunities for businesses in the York County region both during construction and during annual operations.”

The proposed project is located on leased land primarily in the McCool Junction area of York County. The project is estimated to generate enough power for nearly 60,000 homes.

“In addition to new jobs and income, the study found K-Junction Solar would be a significant source of new tax revenue for the county,” EDF said in their press release. “The project would generate estimated property tax revenues of more than $1.24 million each year of the project, going directly to York County, local towns, natural resource districts and local school and fire districts. This includes more than $27 million in tax revenue to the McCool Junction school district over the life of the project. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, solar energy projects in Nebraska invested nearly $108 million in state – crucial funds that are used to support schools, improve roads and bridges, and fund emergency services.”

“York County farmers and their families will earn drought-proof and flood-proof lease payments, while the tax payments will benefit everyone in McCool Junction and York County,” said Pervez Agwan, project developer at EDF Renewables. “Bolstering the economy and investing in the community with a new crop will provide substantial new resources for this area.”