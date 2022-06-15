EDF representatives address commissioners, York County residents

YORK – Representatives of EDF Renewables, the company working to establish a large solar field project in the rural area of York County near McCool Junction, asked to address the county commissioners and the residents of York County during the county board’s regular meeting this week.

Pervez Agwan, the project developer, was joined by his colleague, Alan Blaesser, as they spoke with the board.

There were also interested York County residents in the audience.

“I’m grateful to the York County Commissioners for allowing me a few minutes to provide a progress update and we will be happy to answer questions following my brief remarks,” Agwan said. “EDF Renewables is headquartered in San Diego, has more than 1,200 United States employees and has been developing projects and investing in U.S. communities for more than 35 years. Thousands of farmers and landowners have partnered with us, enabling the development and construction of energy projects that are now powering approximately five million American homes with homegrown energy. Our more than 150 project developments in the United States have meant billions in private investment, creating new jobs and resources in communities across the country.

“Here in York County, we are still very early in what is a multi-year project permitting and development process, but the plan for the solar project is on land leased from nearly 30 landowners and farmers, who made the decision to lease their private property to us as business owners and stewards of their own land accustomed to selecting the best crop for their land and their families,” Agwan continued.

“We understand and have heard from the community that the process to date can be more open and transparent, so I am personally committed to engage with everyone in the community to address questions and concerns as we move forward,” he said. “Since February, we have held multiple public meetings, pro-actively reached out to project neighbors and community members using a combination of mail, phone calls, emails, in-person meetings and a dedicated Facebook page for the project. Members of the EDF Renewables team continue to make themselves available in a variety of ways.”

He also referred to a study the company shared “about the long-term positive economic impacts K-Junction would deliver to the entire community. We did that not only because it’s been our experience in partner communities where we’ve developed new projects, but also because people here in the community raised that question directly with us, so we wanted to respond.

“According to a new University of Nebraska-Lincoln study, the K-Junction Solar Project would represent a substantial long-term investment in York County,” Agwan told the commissioners. “The project would generate estimated property tax revenues of more than $1.24 million each year of the project – that’s net, new revenue – going directly to York County, local towns and local school and fire districts. This includes more than $27 million in tax revenue to the McCool Junction School District over the life of the project, or about $781,000 per year. The studies are available on our website and we’ve shared copies with all your offices.

“As we head into the summer, we will continue to look for ways to engage with members of the community, including having one of our colleagues set up office hours in town, in McCool Junction, so people can drop by,” Agwan added. “Our door is always open if any of you or the community have questions or need additional information.”

“During an earlier meeting, I asked how many acres would be needed and how many easements you’ve already obtained,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin. “Can you give us an update about where you are now?”

Agwan said originally they were looking at needing 5,000 acres. “But we do have a more concise layout now at about 2,500 acres. We have approximately two dozen signed leases and about a dozen easements.”

Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier asked if wiring associated with the panels would be run under roads or if they would be aerial. That, Agwan said, would depend on the final project layout and the zoning requirements.

“So it could be a mixture of both,” Obermier concluded.

Commissioner Daniel Grotz asked if any future expansions, beyond the 2,500 acres, could be possible. Agwan said no, there would not be any expansions – 10, 20 years from now – as they are locked in to a certain capacity.

Jim Jackson, a resident of the rural Hays Township (the area in question), said his complaint about the project is “food production is more important than green energy,” and he has concerns about taking valuable ag land out of production.

“It seems to me there has been a lot of vocal opposition, but as I ask around town, it strikes me that I hear a lot of support for the project and these people in support are uncomfortable about coming forward,” said Jake Owens, a York resident. “I know our farmland is one of the most important things we’ve got – but private landowners signed on and our own university sees this as a financial win. We have an emotional connection to our land that’s good, that’s what I love about York County, but I also think this is a good thing for us. I’m not really clear as to what the objections are. All that said, I’m just one local person who thinks this is a good idea.”

Ken Real, a livestock producer who lives and works in the area where the solar project is proposed, acknowledged he’s heard “all the information put out there by this company who came into our back yard. This study,” he said, while holding up the UNL document, “shows what money can buy you. I’m pretty sure someone paid for it to be done, the university isn’t just going to randomly do a study on a project unless asked and paid. So well done to you,” he said as he turned to Agwan.

Real told Agwan and Blaesser how his family’s land and operation has existed for 126 years. He also said the proposed project would be close to his cattle yards.

Turning to the county commissioners, Real talked about “an amazing, unbelievable rural resurgence we are seeing now with a lot of young families living out there in rural York County.

“My son died in 2014 and I visit his grave,” Real said to Agwan and Blaesser. “My son’s gravestone will be about 600 feet from your panels. I am not going to lay down on this. We grow food, here in York County, guys.

“And I find it amazing that once it had to be 5,000 acres and now magically you can do it on 2,500 acres,” Real continued, addressing the EDF representatives. “This seems like a land grab. We aren’t going anywhere. You guys are. We take a lot of pride being in York County.”

And to the commissioners, Real said, “Guys, this is not a part of the future for York County.”

“I’m with Ken Real on this,” said Jim Klute, a former York County commissioner. “This doesn’t make any sense. This will take grain away from the ethanol plants and will decrease the amount of distiller’s grain for livestock. I’ve done the numbers and this project takes away from pivots, cooperatives, everything. It’s a stand-off. I see no economic advantage – you are taking away from York County when you take that much land out of production. I can’t see the plus as far as agriculture goes. There are places in the state to put these things where it wouldn’t take away from agriculture.”

Gene Jackson, a resident of the Hays Township, told the board, “For this study, they used a figure of $4.20 a bushel. The price hasn’t been that since Christmas of 2020. This thing, this study, is no good.”

“I really want to thank everyone for their time and their feedback,” Agwan said. “We are listening and we want to know what it will take for you to feel like we are allies.”

“I know this is emotional for the citizens of York County, but the York County citizens have been very civil while that hasn’t been the case in some other similar situations at other parts in the state,” Obermier said. “We won’t always agree but we can talk through it.”

