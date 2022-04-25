EDF Renewables to hold informational open house regarding solar field

YORK – EDF Renewables will be holding another informational open house regarding their proposed solar field project near McCool Junction.

The company is currently planning to establish a 2,500-acre solar field in the area of the county west and south of the village, on agricultural land.

Initially, the project was announced with a size of 5,000 acres, but a company representative has since said the solar field is now being proposed at 2,500 acres.

EDF representatives have met with the York County Commissioners and they had an open house with the public earlier this year.

Now they are planning another public event. In an announcement on Monday, they said interested persons “will receive a project update and the company will answer questions about solar and agriculture, community economics, project aesthetics and more. Food and drinks will be provided. In addition, there will be subject booths to set up for additional conversation. The public is invited to learn more about solar energy, our company, the project and its potential benefits.”

The open house will be held Wednesday, May 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the Stone Creek Event Center in McCool Junction. From 6:30-7 p.m., there will be an open community format like they held during their last open house. This event, however, will be different than the last in that the company will provide an open question/answer session at 7 p.m., along with moderated questions/answers.

Some landowners in the Hays Precinct have been voicing their concerns about the project, while others have already signed easements.

The county commissioners and the county’s planning commission held a joint meeting recently to discuss their updating of the county’s zoning regulations to include requirements pertaining to the establishment of solar field projects – as there is currently no mention of these types of projects in the county’s zoning regulations.

