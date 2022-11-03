Easements being gathered for carbon dioxide pipeline

YORK – Officials representing the Summit Carbon Solutions say they have acquired 28% of the needed easements in York County to build their planned carbon dioxide pipeline in 2023.

Rob Latimer and Ben Fuller met with the county board this week, to make their regular, periodical update reports.

Summit Carbon Solutions is the company intending to construct a pipeline that would carry carbon dioxide from 31 ethanol plants (six being in Nebraska) to a storage site in North Dakota.

The Green Plains ethanol plant east of York would be one of the participating plants; therefore, the pipeline would run through York County, from the Green Plains site to Central City. The proposed line, in York County, would run at a southwest angle from the local plant, crossing land between Benedict and Bradshaw and then crossing the York County line near Polk.

Company representatives have said ethanol plants would benefit from the capture process because it would qualify them for tax incentives as well as allow them to charge a premium cost for their product. The Summit company then would share in the increase of revenue. Ethanol plants are paying nothing for this project – the company shares in their increased premiums for cutting their carbon emissions. The company’s investment will be $4.5 billion and no government subsidies or assistance are to be used, Summit representatives have said in past meetings.

This week, Fuller told the board the project “will help keep ethanol plants viable as regulations are coming in the future.”

He also added that concerns about the pipeline, which he’s heard, have centered on safety. He said the company, to address those concerns, has decided to go to four feet of cover (instead of the required three), install shut-off valves every 20 miles, have operations at all times in Nebraska with 24-7 monitoring.

Latimer further addressed the land easements, reiterating that it is currently at 28% of what they will need, which compares to the 14.5% mark they were at when they last addressed the commissioners in the summer.

“So things are moving along,” Latimer said. “In Nebraska, we have easements on 140 miles of the required 318 miles. Land agents continue meeting with landowners and compensation offers have been increased. They continue to explain the project to landowners, as well as gather information on road and haul route agreements with counties.”

It was noted that last summer, the size of the pipe was being planned with a four-inch diameter in York County – that has since increased to 10 inches, after some reassessments, Latimer said.

Latimer was asked if the Nebraska Public Service Commission will have a review process for this project. It was explained by Latimer that the PSC does not speak to carbon dioxide pipelines, the way they do with oil pipelines, as an example. “But that does not take away the state’s regulations on crossing state roads, storm water containment and other issues.”

This project would also fall under federal regulations.

Commissioner Jack Sikes asked what the company will do “with those who refuse easements on their land.”

Latimer said his company hopes the acquisition pace carries on at the rate it has been. “It takes time, many visits and understanding people’s issues.”

“So eminent domain is still on the table,” Sikes commented.

“At the end of the day, if we can’t reach people or if people refuse to negotiate, eminent domain is there to help work out those issues,” Latimer said.

Sikes also asked if a leak could cause safety problems, such as killing cattle in low-lying areas, etc. He said he had read a story about this happening somewhere in the country, where carbon dioxide allegedly poisoned killed animals.

Latimer and Fuller said they were not aware of the situation Sikes was referring to and noted the carbon dioxide from local ethanol plants is now being released into the air.

“If carbon dioxide is released into the open atmosphere, CO2 will dissipate,” Latimer said. “Maybe in a very unique and temperature situation it might not dissipate as quickly, but the situation you are talking about, I’m not aware of those details. And the valve sites, not to exceed distances of 20 miles, have a purpose of isolating short sections” should there be an issue.

Latimer said the target date for the beginning of construction is still at August of 2023.

“Some changes will come, some route changes might take place, that’s our purpose in coming here to periodically make updates.”

York County Commissioner Chairman Randy Obermier said a route agreement will have to be signed with the county before then, to which the Summit representatives agreed.