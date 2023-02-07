Earl Eugene Ackerman, 69, formerly of Benedict, passed away Friday, February 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home. Earl was born December 19, 1953 in Aurora to Herbert Ackerman and Bessie Brahmstedt. He married Regina Burgett in 1973 and had three children: Gabriel Ackerman, Travis Ackerman and Brandy Boer (Ackerman). He was very proud of his grandchildren and so happy to have them around. Grandchildren: Marijane, Ozbourne, Marley, Hunter, Dakota, Henry and Greyson.