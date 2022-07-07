 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Eagles Auxiliary makes donation to YGH Cardiac Rehab

Eagles Auxiliary

Eagles Auxiliary #3390 recently presented a donation check to York General’s Cardiac Rehab division. Pictured from left, standing: Liz Nolan (Cardiac Rehab Registrar), Liz Scott (York General Materials Management and Eagles member), Nicole Briggs (Cardiac Rehab RN), Teresa Willcock (York General Dialysis and Eagles member), Ruth McIlravy (York General Health Information Management and Eagles member), Cindy Peters (York General Surgery and Eagles member), Paula Volker (Eagles member), and Donna Shenk (Cardiac Rehab RN). Seated: Joanie Manning (Cardiac Rehab Director/RN and Sheila Kulhanek (Eagles member).

 Photo provided by York General Hospital

YORK -- Members of the Eagles Auxiliary #3990 recently presented a $1,200 check to York General Cardiac Rehab towards the purchase of "King of Hearts" Event monitors. These monitors, along with other technology, are just some of the equipment utilized by the Cardiac Rehab team.

