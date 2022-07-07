YORK -- Members of the Eagles Auxiliary #3990 recently presented a $1,200 check to York General Cardiac Rehab towards the purchase of "King of Hearts" Event monitors. These monitors, along with other technology, are just some of the equipment utilized by the Cardiac Rehab team.
Eagles Auxiliary makes donation to YGH Cardiac Rehab
