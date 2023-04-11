SEWARD – For much of the first half of Tuesday afternoon’s Central Conference showdown at Seward Elementary School, the York Dukes controlled the pace of the game. However, the visitors’ dominance didn’t quite show up on the scoreboard, as York led just 2-0 at the intermission and had a pair of first-half goals waved off due to offside calls.

“We started fast, scored in the first couple of minutes, but then I felt like there was a bit of a lull,” Dukes head coach Benny Hanaphy said after the game. “We were back on our heels, taking it easy almost. It took us a little bit of time to get going, but once we got to the second half I felt like we came with a bit more energy.”

Despite only leading by a pair of goals at the break, York unofficially outshot Seward 19-3 in the first half, including 15-3 in shots on goal. They continued that offensive dominance in the second half, where they exploded for four goals on 14 shots to improve to 6-3 on the year with a 6-0 shutout.

“We started out slow, had a couple goals waved off, but Hanaphy got us re-organized and we came out stronger in the second half,” senior Jaxson Alexander said. “In those final 10 minutes we really just kept working, kept attacking.”

The Dukes got on the board early, as Krew Kircher converted a first-minute penalty kick to make it 1-0 a mere 66 seconds into the ballgame. The visitors nearly tacked on two more in the first 30 minutes but had a pair of goals wiped off the board on offside calls.

Still, it only seemed like a matter of time before York created a little bit of separation. The Dukes got it in the 35th minute, as senior Malachi Coppinger beat the Seward goaltender on a ball to double the cushion with 4:37 remaining until halftime.

Neither side broke through over the final four minutes of the first half as the visitors carried a 2-0 cushion into the intermission, but the score didn’t remain that way for long. Alexander, who had a goal waved off in the first half, beat the Seward defense to the edge in the 45th minute and buried the shot in the back of the net to make it 3-0.

The senior wasn’t done, however, adding a second goal off an assist from Andrew Van Gomple in the 68th minute and a third one with 2:50 remaining in the ballgame to cap off a personal 3-0 run and complete a hat trick.

Logan Davis found the back of the net approximately 60 seconds later to cap the scoring and clinch a 6-0 shutout. York tallied half of their six goals in the game’s final 12 minutes, finishing the game with authority to notch their sixth victory of the year.

“It’s important because we’re getting toward the business end where we’ve got conference this week and districts coming up in a couple weeks,” Hanaphy said of the finish. “You can’t switch off. If you do it in one game you have to do it in another game, so we want to make sure we’re carrying it all the way through. I felt like we finished stronger than we started.”

It was the polar opposite of the Dukes’ finish a week ago, when they took a 3-1 lead into the intermission against Hastings last Tuesday but gave up a trio of goals in the second half and lost 4-3. In the two games since, York has outscored its opponents by a combined 7-0 after halftime.

That is not a coincidence, as Alexander pointed to the defeat against the Tigers as a learning lesson after the win over Seward.

“After last week’s loss to Hastings we practiced hard, worked on conditioning,” he said. “You can’t let up mentally in soccer, even if you’re up two or three goals. You have to keep attacking, and we did that today.”

York unofficially outshot Seward 39-13 for the game, including a 29-10 edge in shots on goal. Goalkeeper Austin Phinney went a perfect 8 for 8 in save opportunities against the Bluejays, and Alexander’s second-half onslaught prevented the hosts from mounting a rally.

The senior’s three goals after halftime Tuesday gives him eight in his past four games, and he has 11 goals on the season. Alexander also recorded an assist in the win, bringing his season total to six. All told, he has accounted for 28 points, 15 of which have come in the past two games.

“He attracts defenders. He’s got such a good touch, good vision,” Hanaphy said of the senior after the game. “He brings others into play just because he attracts more defenders but also has the I.Q. to be able to play his teammates in. It’s hard to defend him, and I think it opens up the rest of our attackers.”