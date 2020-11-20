Drugs in company vehicle lead to charges

YORK – Whitney Haack, 34, of Fairmont has been formally charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 4 felony, and the case has been bound over to District Court.
According to the affidavit filed with the York County Court, the York Police Department was dispatched to a local business on a report that possible illegal narcotics were found in a company vehicle.
The officer said in his report with the court that he was told Haack had been the only individual driving that vehicle that day. He said he tested the substance and it tested positive for methamphetamine. He said he spoke with Haack who told him it was not hers but she had had it in her pocket in the vehicle and admitted to possession of the substance.
A Class 4 felony carries a possible maximum sentence of two years in prison and 12 months of post-release supervision, upon conviction.
Arraignment proceedings are pending in District Court.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!