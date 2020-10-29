Drug trafficking leads to jail

YORK – Alexander S. Kortepeter, 30, of Henderson, Nevada, has been sentenced to time in the York County Jail after being caught with controlled substances during a traffic stop in York County.

He was sentenced this week by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

According to court documents, this case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department was on regular patrol when he saw a motorist fail to signal prior to changing lanes on Interstate 80.

A traffic stop was conducted and Kortepeter was the driver.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed with the court, the deputy said he “observed multiple indicators of criminal activity including a heightened state of nervousness, avoiding eye contact, overwhelming odors of air fresheners, a third party rental, unknown travel plans which led this officer to believe that criminal activity was afoot. All of these, based on my training and experience can be indicators of drug trafficking.”

The deputy said he asked Kortepeter for consent to search the vehicle, which was denied.

A drug canine was deployed and the dog indicated to the presence of controlled substances.