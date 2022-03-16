Drug-related sentence includes $10K fine and jail time

YORK – A 23-year-old Michigan man earlier pleaded no contest in a case involving the possession of hundreds of THC cartridges and this week he was sentenced to pay $10,000 in a fine/restitution as well as spend 30 days in the York County Jail.

Bryce L. Saxton of Cassopolis, Mich., was sentenced by Judge James Stecker in the York County District Court.

Saxton was sentenced for possession of more than a pound of marijuana, a Class 4 felony, and having no drug tax stamp, a Class 4 felony. A charge of delivery of a controlled substance was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Saxton’s charges stemmed from a traffic stop in York County, which was initiated by a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol.

The probable cause affidavit says the trooper pulled over a vehicle with Vermont license plates for a traffic violation. Saxton was the driver of that vehicle and Jalana Saxton, 23, was a passenger. It was also later discovered that another person – Cornelius Glass – was lying down in the back seat and was covered with clothes.

The trooper said he could smell the strong odor of raw and burned marijuana coming from the vehicle. He says the occupants could not find their registration – and when he suggested they check the glove box, a marijuana dispensary container could be seen.

After the Saxtons were asked to exit the vehicle, Glass was discovered in the back seat and he too was removed from the vehicle.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found dispensary containers, bags, pouches, grinders, cape pens and rolling papers. They also found in the trunk three large cardboard boxes that contained several hundred individually wrapped THC vape cartridges, according to court documents.

This week, Saxton’s attorney, Timothy Noerrlinger, asked for probation for his client.

“He made poor choices,” Noerrlinger said. “He has paid restitution and he has been employed. Part of the plea agreement was that he would pay $10,000, which he has, and all the money is now being held by the court.”

Saxton thanked the court for allowing him to “follow my dreams and play basketball overseas,” which was an apparent granting of a continuance for sentencing. “I also want to provide for and be there for my son.”

“You are 23 and you have no prior record,” Judge Stecker said to the defendant. “This involved the possession of hundreds of THC cartridges.”

He sentenced Saxton to 30 days in jail, to be served immediately, as well as pay the $10,000 restitution, which Saxton already accomplished.

“If you want to be there for your son,” Judge Stecker said to Saxton, “change your acquaintances and stay away from controlled substances.”